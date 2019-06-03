University of Kansas
KU basketball nonconference schedule includes Duke, Maui Invitational and UMKC
A game against Duke in New York City, a possible matchup against Michigan State in Maui, and road games at Villanova and Stanford highlight Kansas basketball’s 2019-20 nonconference schedule, which was released on Monday.
The Jayhawks’ home slate features a contest against Colorado on Saturday, Dec. 7; that game will be part of a home-and-home series. The Jayhawks also will face UMKC in the Jayhawk Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Sprint Center.
“I want to thank Larry Keating for all his efforts making our schedule one of the toughest in the nation in his 16 years at KU,” coach Bill Self said. “Larry is retiring soon and he did it once again for this upcoming year as we will play a solid schedule.
“ ... Like in the past, the nonconference schedule will be great preparation for the Big 12.”
KU’s season unofficially begins on Thursday, Oct. 24 with an exhibition game against Fort Hays State. The Nov. 5 contest against Duke will kick off the regular season at Madison Square Garden.
The Maui Invitational bracket has not yet been released. Other teams in the event include Michigan State, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Georgia, Davidson and Dayton.
KU’s opponent in the Big 12/SEC Challenge also has not been announced yet. That game will be at Allen Fieldhouse.
In addition, the Jayhawks’ game at Villanova will be part of the Big 12-Big East Challenge.
KU basketball 2019-20 nonconference schedule
Home games in CAPS at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence; Times and TV channels to be announced
- Thursday, Oct. 24 — FORT HAYS STATE (exhibition)
- Thursday, Oct. 31 — PITTSBURG STATE (exhibition)
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 — vs. Duke in Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden
- Friday, Nov. 8 — UNC GREENSBORO
- Friday, Nov. 15 — MONMOUTH
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 — EAST TENNESSEE STATE
- Monday, Nov. 25 — vs. TBA at Maui Invitational
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 — vs. TBA at Maui Invitational
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 — vs. TBA at Maui Invitational
- Saturday, Dec. 7 — COLORADO
- Tuesday, Dec. 10 — UW-MILWAUKEE
- Saturday, Dec. 14 — vs. UMKC at the Sprint Center
- Saturday, Dec. 21 — at Villanova in Big East Series
- Sunday, Dec. 29 — at Stanford
- Saturday, Jan. 25 — TBA in Big 12/SEC Challenge
