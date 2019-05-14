Where does Kansas stand with four-star recruit and NBA legacy Jabri Abdur-Rahim?

Jabri Abdur-Rahim talks Kansas Kansas target and four-star recruit Jabri Abdur-Rahim talks about his recruitment and where the Jayhawks stand in it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas target and four-star recruit Jabri Abdur-Rahim talks about his recruitment and where the Jayhawks stand in it.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self recently made a trip out East to visit Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a 2020 top-50 recruit who plays at national powerhouse Blair Academy.

Blair Academy is known for producing NBA players such as Luol Deng, Charlie Villaneuva, Royal Ivey and Abdur-Rahim could be the next pro prospect from the school in a few years.

The son of former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim, the 6-foot-5 wing said he plans to visit Kansas in the near future, after taking a trip to Lawrence during his freshman year of high school.





“They definitely have been in contact throughout the year,” he told The Star. “Things have started to pick up. It’s definitely a school I’m interested in.”

The younger Abdur-Rahim has been getting guidance throughout the recruiting process from his father, who was a standout at California before becoming the third overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft.

While the recruiting process has changed a lot since Shareef Abdur-Rahim was getting courted by schools, his son said dad’s advice still translates to modern times.

“He just tells me to stay grounded,” Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “It’s all starting to get a little crazy as things wind down, especially as these big name coaches show interest in me. Never get too high, never get too low.”

So how similar are father and son as players?

“He was more of a back-to-the-basket type guy,” Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “I like to take it out on the perimeter more.”

Playing for the NJ Playaz at the Nike EYBL session at the Pacers Athletic Center, Abdur-Rahim put on a scoring clinic, averaging 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during the session. In his final game of the weekend, he dropped 40 points in an 87-78 win over Team Hood.





Abdur-Rahim recently took an official visit to Michigan, just weeks before Wolverines coach John Beilein left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

The Short Hills, New Jersey resident said Kansas will definitely get a visit, which likely won’t take place until the end of summer or the fall. He’s waiting until the end of the AAU season before shortening his list, which is when the visits will follow.

Fletcher hearing from Kansas

Cam’Ron Fletcher, a 2020 forward from Vashon in St. Louis, said at the Nike EYBL session that he’s recently been hearing from Kansas, along with the likes of Missouri, Kentucky, Duke, Michigan State and UCLA among others.

Fletcher recently took an official visit to Michigan State and said on Saturday morning that Tom Izzo and his staff want him back on campus sometime in June.

The Spartans are considered the team to beat in Fletcher’s recruitment, with Missouri and Kentucky also having strong chances at him. The 6-foot-7 athletic wing was teammates at Vashon with incoming MU freshman Mario McKinney.

Fletcher said he has no timetable for a list cut or visits, which makes it tough to gauge the Jayhawks’ interest and chances.

Christopher goes off

Kansas target Josh Christopher didn’t meet with reporters while in Indianapolis, but had an exceptional performance, as he averaged 20 points and 5.2 assists per game for the session.

The Jayhawks have been one of the lone blueblood programs to court the five-star shooting guard and consensus top-15 national recruit. But Arizona State is considered the favorite for the Lakewood, California native, after the Sun Devils signed his older brother Caleb.

Christopher has taken official visits to ASU and Missouri, where his cousin Nicodemus is the Tigers’ strength coach, but has talked about visiting Kansas, Florida State and Oregon in the near future.