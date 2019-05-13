What Bill Self said to five-star forward Isaiah Todd during a recent in-home visit

Isaiah Todd talks recruiting Five-star recruit and Kansas target Isaiah Todd talks about his recruitment at the latest Nike EYBL session. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five-star recruit and Kansas target Isaiah Todd talks about his recruitment at the latest Nike EYBL session.

Bill Self had a message for 2020 five-star forward Isaiah Todd after the Kansas basketball coach conducted an in-home visit with the top-10 national recruit.

“He told me that if I came to Kansas, I could be the player with the highest ceiling that he’s ever coached there,” Todd told The Star.

It appears the message was well-received.

After making Todd’s list for his final 10 schools, the 6-foot-9 forward said the Jayhawks will definitely get a visit from him, but is unsure of when as he tries to focus on his summer AAU season.

Todd played in the Nike EYBL session in Indianapolis with Nightrydas Elite and showed why he’s such a coveted recruit. For the session, he averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds while showing the ability to stretch the floor.

In a traditional lineup, Todd could pass for a center given his footwork and ability to rebound, but he has the athleticism and shooting to play on the wing. In eight EYBL games this season, Todd is shooting 35 percent from three-point territory.

“I’m a stretch-three, stretch-four, I pretty much do what a three does, what a one does sometimes, what a five does,” Todd said.

Todd described Self as “a real cool guy” and said he has no timetable on when he will make a decision or if he will cut his list down from the current 10 schools he’s working with. Kentucky is another strong player in his recruitment and he’s taken official visits to Maryland and James Madison.

Miller continues to heat up

Adam Miller has become one of the hottest names on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, after a strong first session with the Mac Irvin Fire saw him land a number of new offers, including from Missouri and LSU.

A 6-foot-3 shooting guard, Miller has been hearing from Kansas for some time now and took a visit to Lawrence last year. He has also visited Illinois and Bradley.

Miller has also been hearing from Wake Forest, Arizona State, Louisville and Illinois and said those schools, along with KU, have been talking to him the most.

A four-star and top-40 recruit, Miller said he knows where he wants to go with his recruitment, but first wants to cut his list. He prefers the Cole Anthony method with his recruitment, which is trying to not publicly talk about certain schools, but did say he enjoyed his visit to KU last year.

“The gym is humongous, old school,” Miller said. “The players have their own housing, they have their own places they can stay, there’s a gym in there. I really like that. Like if you just get up and get shots. So that’s a big thing I like.”

While he’s listed as a two guard, Miller said he doesn’t identify with one position and considers himself a complete player. As basketball continues to go positionless at the college and NBA level, he doesn’t really want to label himself as a specific type of player.

“I got a complete game,” he said. “Not just a point guard or a two guard, I’m just a player. I can fit on any team, do whatever you need me to do, really.”

Jackson hearing from Kansas

Isaiah Jackson, a 2020 forward who plays for Michigan-based The Family, said he’s been hearing from Kansas lately, along with North Carolina, Kentucky, Arizona, Missouri and others.

A 6-foot-8 four-star recruit, Jackson could become a top-20 player nationally because of his shot-blocking ability and complete offensive game. Jackson is considered one of the best rebounders on the EYBL circuit.

While he’s mainly used as a power forward, Jackson considers himself a wing and has the ball handling to play the position. He said coaches like Self and John Calipari talk to him about his potential and consider his ceiling to be very high.

“Coach Calipari was telling I’m like an Anthony Davis,” he said. “I can guard multiple positions and everything.”

Jackson has no timetable on his recruitment, but thinks he won’t commit until next spring.