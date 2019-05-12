Iowa graduate transfer guard Isaiah Moss to make recruiting visit to Kansas

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Isaiah Moss, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound graduate transfer combo guard from the University of Iowa, was to begin a campus visit to Kansas on Sunday night, sources confirmed to The Star on Sunday afternoon.

Moss, according to CBSsports.com’s Jon Rothstein, visited Arkansas over the weekend. Rothstein says Moss also has heard from Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa State, Arizona State, Cincinnati and Louisville.

A Chicago Simeon High School graduate, Moss has been a three-year starter at Iowa. He averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game last season. He hit 39.9 percent of his shots, including 48 of 114 threes for 42.1 percent. Moss had 62 assists against 49 turnovers. He hit 79.1 percent of his free throws.

Moss, who had 32 steals, second best mark on the team, started all 35 games in 2018-19 and logged 24.1 minutes per contest.

On May 2, Moss announced plans to leave Iowa.

“I would like to thank my teammates and coaches, and all the fans for being there for me,” Moss said in a statement. “The last four years (including red-shirt year) have been a great experience.”

Noted Iowa coach Fran McCaffery: “Isaiah has been a valuable member of our program the last four years. We appreciate Isaiah’s contributions and wish him good luck in his future endeavors.”

Moss tested the NBA Draft waters after averaging 11 points a game his soph season. He did not enter the draft this offseason.

Moss in his final game at Iowa finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting (3 of 5 from three) with five rebounds and two steals in the Hawkeyes’ 83-77 overtime loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.





