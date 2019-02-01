Kansas coach Bill Self seeks improved ‘mojo’ on Saturday versus Texas Tech

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says he plans on starting freshman guard Ochai Agbaji against Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.
After that … it’s not certain which players will open the 3 p.m. clash between the No. 11-ranked Jayhawks (16-5, 5-3) and No. 16 Red Raiders (17-4, 5-3).
“I don’t know exactly how I’m going to go with the starters, because I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a little bit of a ‘mixup’ just to create some different mojo,” Self said in addressing the media before practice on Friday.
Self obviously is seeking additional “mojo” from a team that has lost two straight games and three of four and is now tied with Tech and Iowa State for third place in the Big 12 Conference — 1/2 game behind first-place Kansas State and Baylor and one game up on Texas and 1 1/2 games up on TCU.
This is a KU team that still has designs on winning a 15th-straight league crown. Thus, Saturday’s contest rates as “a big game,” according to Agbaji, who scored 24 points in Tuesday’s 10-point loss at Texas, and “a huge game,” according to point guard Devon Dotson.
Self agrees it’s definitely an important contest. Not do-or-die however.
And it may be even more difficult to win if the Jayhawks are without Marcus Garrett, who sprained his ankle on Friday at practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.
“The thing about it,” Self said, “is in sports, regardless of what happens, you can’t look at it as, ‘Oh geez this is a must-win game.’ I mean it is a big game for a goal of winning the league, but it’s not going to determine if you do or not by the outcome tomorrow. I do think our chances would be enhanced tremendously if we do take care of business,” Self added.
Some folks are starting to question whether the Jayhawks have what it takes to win the Big 12, considering they are 4-4 — that’s right, a .500 squad over the past eight games — since junior center Udoka Azubuike suffered a season-ending hand injury.
In fact, one reporter asked Self on Friday if his squad is “as bad as some think or better?”
“I think for a top-ten team in the country we’ve played bad,” Self said. “For a team that’s a top-30 team in the country we haven’t played that bad. It’s just however you think we are.”
Self said he thought the Jayhawks “didn’t play poorly” in a 71-63 loss last Saturday at Kentucky, not as well Tuesday against a Texas team that he said “was better than us. Texas can beat a lot of folks, ask Carolina.”
The Longhorns defeated North Carolina during the nonconference campaign.
“That’s the way a fan would say it: ‘Gosh dang we lost two in a row, we’re awful,’’’ Self said, referring to the reporter’s question. “Well, to me, ‘Get real. This is life and it’s sports.’
“There have been times when maybe people doubted or questioned us (in the past). I remember losing at TCU, and I literally thought we were awful five or six years ago and we lost three in a row. We still ended up winning the league (at 14-4 in 2012-13). There’s a lot of things we can do better, but we’re not quite the same team we were. The reality is we know there’s less margin of error. We have to be turned up on every possession in order to get ourselves to play at that really high level. That hasn’t happened,” Self added.
Self believes the team will be full of energy Saturday against a Texas Tech team that defeated the Jayhawks 85-73 last season at Allen Fieldhouse in game two of the 2017-18 conference schedule for both teams. That loss stands as the worst home loss in the Self era. Texas defeated KU by 11 points in 2011 in Allen.
“I think we’ll be jacked to play tomorrow,” Self said. “I don’t think it has anything to do with they won here last year. I think it has a lot to do with the league race this year. Whoever wins the league, they need to hold serve at home.”
Texas Tech’s win at Allen Fieldhouse last season was its only win against KU in Lawrence in 18 tries throughout history.
“Obviously they’ll come in here believing they can do it, and they can. No question they are very capable of winning anywhere any time,” Self said. “We’re going to have to play better than we have played the last couple games, obviously a lot better.”
The Red Raiders enter on a two-game winning streak.
“We’ve got to figure out some way to attack their halfcourt defense,” Self said. Texas Tech leads the country in field-goal percentage defense (36.1 percent) and is third in points allowed (56.8 per game). Hopefully we’ll get out and maybe score some points in transition before the defense can get set as well. It’ll be a great challenge for us, but we’re playing at home, and I know our guys will be jacked to play,” he repeated.
Texas Tech’s victory at Allen Fieldhouse last season, which snapped an overall 16-game losing streak to KU, was not a fluke. The Red Raiders led 23-7 early, 43-32 at halftime and never saw their lead dip below six points.
Obviously current Tech starters Jarrett Culver, Norense Odiase and Davide Moretti, who played in that game a year ago, realize it is possible to beat KU in Allen despite the fact the Jayhawks have a record of 245-13 in their tradition-rich building in the Self era.
“Honestly that’s the only takeaway from last year, the confidence believing you can do something and make it happen,” said Odiase, a 6-8 senior forward from Fort Worth, Texas.
“It’s a totally different year, different players, different Kansas team, same great opportunity. We’ve got to prove it again on Saturday,” Odiase added.
KU did win last year’s return game in Lubbock. The Jayhawks who wound up winning the conference with a 13-5 record — Texas Tech tied for second with West Virginia at 11-7 — prevailed at United Supermarkets Arena, 74-72.
“Last year has nothing to do with this year,” third-year Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said, when asked about the big road win over the Jayhawks. “As we build the program, hopefully we’re not sitting around here talking about the year we beat Kansas. We intend to be part of the fight every year.
“Simply stated you’ve got to play your best game of the year to win at Kansas,” Beard added. “Every player on your team has to contribute in a positive way. You are going to have to hit some shots. I’ve always felt, not only against Kansas but against all the top teams in the country, basketball is a game of runs. You’ve got to control as many of those as you can. Kansas like most great teams has a great ability to put you away in just a couple minute segments. We’ll do our best from a playing standpoint and coaches standpoint to try to avoid the 8-0 runs, the 9-2 runs. I think that’s when they are at their best. Easier said than done.”
KU’s players are ready to get back on the court, that’s for sure.
“It’s really big. It’s obviously a statement game,” Agbaji said. “We lost two in a row. We’re back at home where we haven’t lost this season so we’re trying to make a statement for the conference.”
