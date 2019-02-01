Bill Self is tweaking KU’s offense. Why it could mean a bigger role for Devon Dotson

Bill Self first hinted this a few days ago after his team’s loss to Texas, and confirmation came Friday during interviews at Allen Fieldhouse.





Kansas will make some changes Saturday against Texas Tech.

“(Coach) has just made some tweaks in the offense, just getting right into things sooner,” said Devon Dotson.

“We fixed some of our offense, just to make it more simple for Dedric (Lawson) to get touches,” added Ochai Agbaji.

“We put in some stuff with some new wrinkles,” Self said, “so yesterday was kind of a day where guys were trying to get comfortable.”

All of what’s above makes sense on a few levels.

For one, Lawson is, as Self has stated earlier, “light in the butt.” It’s tough for him to hold off defenders in the post as so many previous KU big men have, and he also has a tendency to get beat up in there thanks to his slight frame. Bringing him away from the basket, then, should have the added benefit of reducing the number of hits he takes.

There’s also this: Kentucky and Texas mostly took him away the last two games with double-teams and traps. The Wildcats started the trend, basically ignoring teammate Marcus Garrett while using his defender as a double-teamer inside. With so many bodies swarming, it’s been tough for KU’s guards to find an angle to even get Lawson the ball within 15 feet.

Having Lawson come out higher on the floor with more space, however, is a good way to ensure KU’s best offensive player is able to impact the game more than he has lately.

We already know what this might look like. Late in the second half against Texas, Self pulled out an old play he used frequently with former Jayhawk Perry Ellis, as Lawson was able to drive his man and put in a two with a foul.

KU used this set so frequently when Ellis was a senior that I wrote about it at the time. KU needed a counterpunch when going against shot-blocking teams, and getting the ball to Ellis at the top of the key was a way to bring opposing big men out further than they were comfortable.





“There’s so many things you can do with it,” Ellis said at the time. “It’s really just playing basketball and trying to drive and be in attack mode.”

Running this sort of action could be beneficial for KU. Before the season, Self called Lawson the best passer he’d coached at KU while envisioning ways for him to get the ball to Udoka Azubuike inside.

Now, even with Azubuike out for the season with a hand injury, KU can still play to Lawson’s passing ability, albeit in a different way. While going off the dribble from the perimeter, Lawson should be able to create for himself while also having the option to kick out to stand-still shooters if opposing defenses focus on him too much.

He’ll also need some help, though. And that’s where Dotson comes in.

If you watch reruns of Ellis’ success, much of it came while playing off the abilities of point guard Frank Mason.

There were times when opponents left two defenders on Ellis, and that’s when Mason took advantage. He’d drive to the rim and get a layup, or force help and kick to open shooters on the perimeter.

This type of on-the-fly playmaking hasn’t been Dotson’s strength ... at least not yet.

Kansas coach Bill Self has been impressed with freshman Devon Dotson, who is averaging 11 points per game this season. The coach still wants to see more "easy assists" from him, though, which should come with more experience.

It still seems logical to try. Self, by running this, in essence could make teams choose between guarding Lawson and Dotson. That’s likely a better option for KU than opponents picking between Lawson and Garrett, with the latter struggling to make shots the last two games.

We can’t be for sure exactly the adjustments Self has in mind, but if he continues what he did earlier this week, look for Lawson to have the ball more so KU can run offense through him.

And things are likely to go much better if he has a productive point guard beside him.