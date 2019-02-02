Quick scout: Two ways KU could succeed against Texas Tech’s elite defense

Before every KU men’s basketball game, The Star’s Jesse Newell previews the Jayhawks’ upcoming opponent with a scouting report and prediction.

Saturday’s game: No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Tech, 3 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV: CBS

Opponent’s record: 17-4

KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: 14

Point spread: Kansas by 4.

All statistics from KenPom.com, Hoop-Math.com and Synergy Sports Technology. KenPom stats also only include Division I competition. All stats are as of Friday afternoon.

3 Strengths

▪ Rim protection: Texas Tech is fifth nationally in two-point percentage defense and ninth in block rate.

▪ Creating havoc: The Red Raiders are sixth nationally in defensive turnover percentage and second in the Big 12 in that stat (behind only Kansas State) during conference play.

▪ Finishing inside: Texas Tech’s best offense is in the paint, as the team gets an above-average number of shots at the rim while ranking 27th in shooting percentage on those attempts.

3 Weaknesses

▪ Carelessness: Texas Tech’s biggest offensive issue is turnovers, ranking 213rd nationally even while going against a poor non-conference schedule.

▪ Rebounding ... both ends: During Big 12 play, the Red Raiders are ninth in offensive rebounding percentage and eighth in defensive rebounding rate.

▪ Fouls: Texas Tech is 286th in defensive free-throw rate, meaning KU could get to the free-throw line often Saturday if it plays aggressively at Allen Fieldhouse.

3 Players to Watch

6-foot-6 guard Jarrett Culver (No. 23)

Plus: Ranks No. 1 in KenPom’s Big 12 player of the year measure

Plus: Does outstanding job getting to rim and finishing there

Plus: Strong passer

Plus: Gets to the free-throw line often

Plus: Capable three-point shooter

Minus: According to Synergy’s numbers, appears to be noticeably weaker driving with left hand

6-foot-10 forward Tariq Owens (No. 11)

Plus: Efficient offensive player

Plus: Strong finisher at the rim

Plus: Elite shot-blocker

Plus: Gets fouled often and is 76 percent free-throw shooter

Minus: Only a role player offensively who doesn’t create often for himself

6-foot-2 guard Davide Moretti (No. 25)

Plus: Shooter, shooter, shooter

Plus: High-volume, accurate three-point marksman

Plus: Excellent percentages both in mid-range and at free-throw line

Plus: Synergy ranks him as “excellent” overall defender

Minus: Not as aggressive as he should be offensively given his strong numbers

Prediction

Texas Tech has the nation’s third-ranked defense according to KenPom’s efficiency numbers, yet there are reasons to believe Kansas could be in for a better offensive performance Saturday.

For one, the Red Raiders’ defense puts opponents on the line often, which is a weakness that is often made worse at Allen Fieldhouse. Specifically, Dedric Lawson — he had just four free-throw attempts in each of KU’s last two road games — should get a much more favorable whistle Saturday. Those are potential free points that KU has not been getting in the past week.

The Red Raiders also allow a lot of three-point shots, which is another solid option when trying to score against their stingy defense. Texas Tech has held opponents’ three-point percentages low to this point in the season, but that typically tends to more a combination of luck and poor schedule than it is actual skill. If KU shoots threes Saturday, it certainly could overcome this trend in a one-game sample.

Texas Tech remains a bit of a mess offensively outside Culver. The team doesn’t run in transition, doesn’t get many second-chance points and also, for the most part, avoids three-point attempts. KU’s defense typically fares well in these types of matchups where the opponent is forced to score most of its points inside.

It’s obviously a crucial game for both teams when it comes to the league race. Time and again, though, this has been the type of crucial moment throughout The Streak where KU has steadied itself by playing well at home.

With better offense, more free throws and more threes, I think KU pulls away in this one.

Kansas 73, Texas Tech 64

Jesse’s pick to cover spread: Kansas

Hawk to Rock

It’s been a quiet last few games from Devon Dotson, but there’s certainly a big statistical performance to be had here if he assets himself. He’s likely to be left alone for some wide-open threes, and he’ll also be a crucial part of KU’s offense when it comes to driving, as he’s the team’s second-best player (behind Lawson) at drawing fouls. Dotson hasn’t hit the 15-point mark since Jan. 2, and I’ll say he gets there Saturday in a low-possession game.

Last game prediction: Texas 68, Kansas 64 (Actual: Texas 73-63)

2018-19 record vs. spread: 11-10

Last five seasons’ record vs. spread: 88-72-3