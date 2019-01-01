KU basketball vs. Oklahoma: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Oklahoma Sooners game on Wednesday in Lawrence.

When/where: 8 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse.

TV/radio: ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

P No. Oklahoma (11-1) Ht. Yr. Ppg.

F 35 Brady Manek 6-9 Soph. 10.8

C 4 Jamuni McNeace 6-10 Sr. 7.7

G 0 Christian James 6-4 Sr. 17.9

G 2 Aaron Calixte 5-11 Sr. 8.7

G 3 Miles Reynolds 6-3 Sr. 10.9

P No. No. 5 Kansas (11-1) Ht. Yr. Ppg.





F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.6

C 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Jr. 14.1

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.2

G 0 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.1

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 15.8

ABOUT OKLAHOMA: Oklahoma has won seven straight games. … The Sooners beat Florida (65-60) and Dayton (65-54) and lost to Wisconsin (78-58) at the Battle4Atlantis in Bahamas. The Sooners also have defeated Notre Dame (85-80), Wichita State (80-48), USC (81-70), Creighton (83-70) and Northwestern (76-69, OT). … OU defeated Wofford, 75-64, a team KU also upended, 72-47. … Ten of OU’s first 13 games are being played outside of Norman, Okla. … OU has won its last two games against AP poll top 5 opponents (both came in 2017-18). The Sooners defeated then-No. 3 Wichita State on the road and then-No. 5 Kansas in Norman. … Oklahoma is 4-10 against opponents ranked in the top five of the AP poll during the Lon Kruger era (1-4 on the road). The Sooners have at least one road win over a top 10 team in each of the past four seasons. … Christian James has four double-doubles in OU’s last five games. … Miles Reynolds, a graduate transfer who has played at both Saint Louis and Pacific, has scored at least 13 points in five of OU’s last seven games. ... Aaron Calixte is a graduate transfer from the University of Maine. … The Sooners have had at least three double-digit scorers in all 11 of their wins. … Oklahoma is 8-1 in games away from Norman (includes wins in Oklahoma City and Tulsa). … OU is 18-4 when soph Brady Manek scores in double figures, 11-0 when he scores at least 15 points and 8-0 when he hits four or more threes. … Senior center Jamuni McNeace has 17 blocks in the last six games.





ABOUT KANSAS: KU is the only Big 12 school with a winning record (147-67) against the Sooners. The Jayhawks have won 17 straight games vs. OU in Allen Fieldhouse, last falling, 80-77, on Feb. 17, 1993. … OU is 7-48 overall in Allen. KU has won five of the last six meetings and 18 of the last 21 matchups vs. OU dating to 2006 . KU is 4-5 vs. OU when both the Sooners and Jayhawks are ranked in the AP top 25 (dating to 2002). … Kansas has won 27 consecutive conference openers dating to the 1991-92 season — 10 of those victories at Allen Fieldhouse and 17 on the road. KU’s last loss in a conference opener was 88-82 against Oklahoma on Jan. 8, 1991, at Lloyd Noble Center. KU’s last loss in a conference opener contested at home was a 73-57 decision to Colorado on Jan. 5, 1963 at Allen. … Bill Self is 19-4 all-time against Oklahoma as KU coach. Lon Kruger is 8-21 overall versus Kansas, 3-11 while at OU. … Kansas is 3-1 against AP top 25 teams in 2018-19. Under Self, KU is 93-46 against AP-ranked opponents. … Lagerald Vick needs 36 points to become the 61st Jayhawk to score 1,000. … Udoka Azubuike needs 10 blocks to become the 20th player in school history with 100 rejections. Mitch Lightfoot has 73 career blocks. … Dedric Lawson has made his last 14 free throws attempts. … Charlie Moore is 9 of 16 from three (56.3 percent) over the last three games. KU is 68-for-85 (80.0 percent) from the free throw line in its last four games. KU has made 68.8 percent of its free throws in 12 games.



