University of Kansas

KU basketball vs. Oklahoma: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

By Gary Bedore

January 01, 2019 03:21 PM

KU coach Bill Self on his approach to the Big 12 race

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self talks about the Big 12 race and also getting additional practice time over the winter break. He spoke to reporters on Dec. 31, 2018, at Allen Fieldhouse.
By
Up Next
Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self talks about the Big 12 race and also getting additional practice time over the winter break. He spoke to reporters on Dec. 31, 2018, at Allen Fieldhouse.
By

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Oklahoma Sooners game on Wednesday in Lawrence.

When/where: 8 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse.

TV/radio: ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

P No. Oklahoma (11-1) Ht. Yr. Ppg.

F 35 Brady Manek 6-9 Soph. 10.8

C 4 Jamuni McNeace 6-10 Sr. 7.7

G 0 Christian James 6-4 Sr. 17.9

G 2 Aaron Calixte 5-11 Sr. 8.7

G 3 Miles Reynolds 6-3 Sr. 10.9

P No. No. 5 Kansas (11-1) Ht. Yr. Ppg.

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.6

C 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Jr. 14.1

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.2

G 0 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.1

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 15.8

ABOUT OKLAHOMA: Oklahoma has won seven straight games. … The Sooners beat Florida (65-60) and Dayton (65-54) and lost to Wisconsin (78-58) at the Battle4Atlantis in Bahamas. The Sooners also have defeated Notre Dame (85-80), Wichita State (80-48), USC (81-70), Creighton (83-70) and Northwestern (76-69, OT). … OU defeated Wofford, 75-64, a team KU also upended, 72-47. … Ten of OU’s first 13 games are being played outside of Norman, Okla. … OU has won its last two games against AP poll top 5 opponents (both came in 2017-18). The Sooners defeated then-No. 3 Wichita State on the road and then-No. 5 Kansas in Norman. … Oklahoma is 4-10 against opponents ranked in the top five of the AP poll during the Lon Kruger era (1-4 on the road). The Sooners have at least one road win over a top 10 team in each of the past four seasons. … Christian James has four double-doubles in OU’s last five games. … Miles Reynolds, a graduate transfer who has played at both Saint Louis and Pacific, has scored at least 13 points in five of OU’s last seven games. ... Aaron Calixte is a graduate transfer from the University of Maine. … The Sooners have had at least three double-digit scorers in all 11 of their wins. … Oklahoma is 8-1 in games away from Norman (includes wins in Oklahoma City and Tulsa). … OU is 18-4 when soph Brady Manek scores in double figures, 11-0 when he scores at least 15 points and 8-0 when he hits four or more threes. … Senior center Jamuni McNeace has 17 blocks in the last six games.

ABOUT KANSAS: KU is the only Big 12 school with a winning record (147-67) against the Sooners. The Jayhawks have won 17 straight games vs. OU in Allen Fieldhouse, last falling, 80-77, on Feb. 17, 1993. … OU is 7-48 overall in Allen. KU has won five of the last six meetings and 18 of the last 21 matchups vs. OU dating to 2006 . KU is 4-5 vs. OU when both the Sooners and Jayhawks are ranked in the AP top 25 (dating to 2002). … Kansas has won 27 consecutive conference openers dating to the 1991-92 season — 10 of those victories at Allen Fieldhouse and 17 on the road. KU’s last loss in a conference opener was 88-82 against Oklahoma on Jan. 8, 1991, at Lloyd Noble Center. KU’s last loss in a conference opener contested at home was a 73-57 decision to Colorado on Jan. 5, 1963 at Allen. … Bill Self is 19-4 all-time against Oklahoma as KU coach. Lon Kruger is 8-21 overall versus Kansas, 3-11 while at OU. … Kansas is 3-1 against AP top 25 teams in 2018-19. Under Self, KU is 93-46 against AP-ranked opponents. … Lagerald Vick needs 36 points to become the 61st Jayhawk to score 1,000. … Udoka Azubuike needs 10 blocks to become the 20th player in school history with 100 rejections. Mitch Lightfoot has 73 career blocks. … Dedric Lawson has made his last 14 free throws attempts. … Charlie Moore is 9 of 16 from three (56.3 percent) over the last three games. KU is 68-for-85 (80.0 percent) from the free throw line in its last four games. KU has made 68.8 percent of its free throws in 12 games.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.


Related stories from Kansas City Star

university-of-kansas

university-of-kansas

Gary Bedore

Gary Bedore covers all aspects of Kansas basketball for The Star — the current team as well as former players and coaches and recruiting. He attended KU and was born and raised in Chicago, as well as Lisle, Ill.

  Comments  