Sooners, Jayhawks to open Big 12 play Wednesday after tough non-league slate

Kansas has played the toughest nonconference schedule of any major college basketball team in the country, according to the NCAA’s NET rankings as well as Kenpom.com and CBSsports.com.

Situated right behind the No. 5-ranked Jayhawks (11-1) in SOS, or strength of schedule, is No. 23 Oklahoma, another 11-1 squad that has claimed victories over Florida (65-60), Dayton (65-54), Notre Dame (85-80), Wichita State (80-48), USC (81-70), Creighton (83-70) and Northwestern (76-69, OT) to go with its one loss to Wisconsin (78-58).

“Sure, Oklahoma should have confidence,” KU coach Bill Self said Monday, asked if a difficult November/December slate figures to help the Sooners in their Big 12 opener against Kansas (8 p.m., Wednesday, Allen Fieldhouse).

“They should be on a serious uptick right now. You can tell their guys are having fun playing with each other. They really share the ball well,” Self added of Lon Kruger’s Sooners, a team picked to finish eighth in the league’s preseason coaches poll in response to scoring sensation Trae Young heading to the NBA after one season.

The Jayhawks, who have defeated Michigan State, Tennessee, Marquette, Villanova and Stanford, bounced back from a Dec. 22 loss at Arizona State by slamming Eastern Michigan, 87-63, Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Winners of seven straight games, OU has been idle since stopping Northwestern, 76-69 in overtime on Dec. 21 in Evanston, Ill. OU, KU and Gonzaga are the only three teams nationally with at least five wins over major conference teams in non-league play.

“Statistically, they are very good defensively,” Self said of the Sooners, who have allowed 66.1 points per game (on 37.5 percent shooting) while scoring 76.6 per contest (on 46.1 percent accuracy). KU has allowed 69.8 points per game (on 39.5 percent shooting) while averaging 81.7 (on 48.7 percent marksmanship).

“They are a very good rebounding team (43.2 rpg to KU’s 39.5). They are bigger than what you think,” Self said. “When you can play Manek (Brady, 6-9 sophomore) at the 4 and McNeace (Jamuni, 6-10 senior) at the 5, that’s as tall as anybody in our league. They’ve got big wings and a couple of guards that are new that create pace and are hard to pressure. They have a good team.”

OU, which has lost 17 straight games in Allen Fieldhouse, last winning, 80-77, on Feb. 17, 1993, is led by 6-4 senior forward Christian James, who averages 17.9 points and 7.2 rebounds a game.

“He has taken his game to the next level. As of right now, he would have to be the most improved player in our league, based on where he was — even though he was a good player last year (11.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg as junior),” Self said of the Houston native. “He’s a terrific player. He’s definitely a first team all-leaguer.”

James scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds in OU’s 104-74 loss to KU last season at Allen Fieldhouse. He scored 15 points and secured four boards in the Sooners’ 85-80 win over the Jayhawks in Norman, Okla.

“Maybe confidence. Maybe freedom, but certainly being able to go get his own. Every time he shoots the ball you think it’s going in,” Self said, asked for reasons for James’ improvement. “He looks awfully good to me and everybody else.”

Manek, a native of Harrah, Okla., averages 10.8 points and a team-leading 7.5 rebounds per contest. McNeace, a native of Kankakee, Ill., contributes 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

As far as the Jayhawks’ personnel … freshman guard Quentin Grimes scored 16 points against Eastern Michigan after single-digit scoring in eight of his previous nine games.

“He had seven (points) in the first half. He made a couple threes and attacked the goal,” Self said of Grimes, who hit 4 of 6 shots. He was 2 of 4 from three and 6 of 6 from the line.

“You are not going to expect a guy to come out and make every shot, but he’s due to have one of those games where he gets on a little bit of a roll. The other night he played more minutes (29) and he’s been practicing better. I see him having some confidence and positive momentum moving into the league,” Self added.

Junior center Udoka Azubuike scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds against EMU after missing the previous four games because of an ankle injury. Freshman forward David McCormack scored four points with five boards and a block in 17 minutes.

“He’s really bright. I think he’s figuring it out how he can really contribute defensively and also playing more under control offensively,” Self said of McCormack, a 6-10 freshman out of Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va.

“Against Arizona State he played really, really well (two points, four boards, 11 minutes in 80-76 loss) and then he had one bad play in the second half which was a big play when he runs down a loose ball and tries to go one against three and ends up getting his shot blocked which led to points for the other team.

“I think he’s starting to figure that stuff out. We’re going to need his size and rebounding in there. We’re not a good rebounding team. If I was going to pick one area I wish we were better at, thinking we would be going into the season, would be rebounding. We’re only about plus-4, which isn’t a great number regardless who you are playing.”