Lawson-led Jayhawks survive New Mexico State 63-60 at Sprint Center

A perfect 7-0 with Udoka Azubuike in the starting lineup in 2018-19, Kansas is 1-0 without Azubuike, the 7-foot junior center from Nigeria.
The No. 2-ranked Jayhawks, playing the first of what likely will be at least five games minus the elite big man, rallied from a two-point halftime deficit and seven-point deficit with 10:45 left to down unranked New Mexico State 63-60 on Saturday night at the Sprint Center.
Dedric Lawson scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Jayhawks (8-0), who upended an Aggie team (7-2) picked to win the Western Athletic Conference.
Junior forward Lawson scored 14 points in a row for KU from about the 6 minut mark in, helping KU turn a four-point deficit into a 60-57 lead at 2:44, 62-59 lead with 51.7 seconds left and 63-60 advantage with 14.1. seconds left. Down by three, New Mexico State’s JoJo Zamora missed a three-pointer with 2 seconds left.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Marcus Garrett had 10 points, Devon Dotson eight and Mitch Lightfoot seven points and six boards for KU.
Lawson hit a three to bust a 57-57 tie and give KU a lead it did not relinquish.
Zamora scored 15 points and Ivan Aurrecoechea had 14 for New Mexico State. The Aggies led by two at halftime and seven with 10:45 to play.
Azubuike — who wore a black shirt, khaki pants and a boot on his right foot while bringing crutches to Saturday’s game — suffered a severe right ankle sprain in the first half of Tuesday’s 72-47 victory over Wofford. KU coach Bill Self has said the start of Big 12 play (Jan. 2) figures to be a possible target date for Azubuike’s return.
Self on Saturday, for the second straight game, did not start senior Lagerald Vick.
Vick, a 6-5 guard from Memphis, came off the bench Tuesday against Wofford after arriving late for shootaround, Self said. On Saturday, Self said on his pregame radio show that Charlie Moore would start in place of Vick. Vick did not get the nod because of sub-par energy at practice following the Wofford game, Self said.
Vick scored five points in 31 minutes; Moore five in 24 minutes..
KU trailed 28-26 at half and 40-33 with 15:30 left. The Jayhawks crept to within four points at 43-39, 46-42, 48-44 and lagged by just two points, 51-49, at 8:41.
New Mexico State’s Zamora, Aurrecoechea and Johnny McCants each scored six points the first half as the Aggies led 28-26 after 20 minutes. New Mexico State hit 42.9 percent of its first-half shots — just 3 threes in 12 tries.
Garrett scored seven points to lead the Jayhawks, while Moore and Quentin Grimes had five points apiece in the first half. KU hit 34.4 percent of its shots the first half (11 of 32) and was 4 of 13 from three.
Moore scored five points as KU grabbed early leads of 7-0 and 12-2. However, the Aggies used an 11-2 run to trail by just a point 14-13 at 11:31.
K.J. Lawson had three points, while Dedric Lawson had two points and Devon Dotson two in a 7-0 surge that gave KU a 21-13 lead at 9:31. However, New Mexico State rolled 9-0 and led 22-21 and took a 28-26 lead into the half.
KU will next meet Villanova at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Allen Fieldhouse.
Notes
Kansas improved to 4-0 all-time against New Mexico State. … KU is 8-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 team opened with an 18-0 record. It’s the fifth 8-0 start in Bill Self’s 16 years at KU. … Self is 455-96 at Kansas and 662-201 overall as a head coach. … New Mexico State coach Chris Jans, a former Wichita State assistant, fell to 35-8 overall in two seasons with the Aggies. … KU is 39-9 at the Sprint Center the past 11 years, all games contested in the Self era. The Jayhawks are 22-4 in Big 12 Tournament games, 3-1 in NCAA Tournament games and 14-4 in regular-season contests in the building. KU is 5-1 in the CBE Classic in Sprint Center and now 9-3 in single games played annually in the arena, usually around the holidays.
Comments