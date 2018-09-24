KU Jayhawks football vs. Oklahoma St. Cowboys game: Kickoff time, TV, what to watch

Maybe this is progress?
The Kansas football team plays Oklahoma State on homecoming game at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the game is not projected to be a massive blowout. Early lines have KU as an 18-point underdog, and if that stands, it’ll be the closest line for a game between these two teams since 2007, according to the database at Odds Shark.
In case you were wondering, here are the spreads of the KU-Oklahoma State games over the last decade:
|Year
|Location
|Spread in favor of OSU
|2018
|Lawrence
|-18
|2017
|Stillwater
|-40.5
|2016
|Lawrence
|-23.5
|2015
|Stillwater
|-33.5
|2014
|Lawrence
|-20
|2013
|Stillwater
|-31
|2012
|Lawrence
|-27
|2011
|Stillwater
|-31
|2010
|Lawrence
|-24.5
The details
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence
TV: Fox Sports Midwest
Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita
The line: Oklahoma State by 18
Five things to know
- In need of pass help. KU’s 637 passing yards are the second-lowest mark by a Big 12 school in its first four games this decade, according to the Play Index at College Football Reference. Only 2011 K-State (523 passing yards in its first four contests) has a worse mark among the 92 team seasons in that period.
- Big-play Cowboys. Oklahoma State has been effective getting chunk yards through the air, as it has 24 20-plus-yard passing plays this season — tied for the fourth most among FBS schools.
- Top RB matchup. KU true freshman Pooka Williams remains among the top running backs nationally. He ranks sixth in rush yards per game (126) and also boasts an 8.0-yard-per-carry average — second only in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State’s Justice Hill (8.4).
- Still the one. Even after failing to register a giveaway last week, KU remains No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin at plus-12. Florida is second at plus-10, while the next-best Big 12 team is Texas Tech, which is way back at plus-3.
- Who will be QB? KU, which has rotated quarterbacks all season, could potentially be down one this week. Miles Kendrick left last week’s Baylor game with a shoulder issue, and coach David Beaty said Monday that Kendrick was “day to day” as the team continued to evaluate him. Peyton Bender has started each game for the Jayhawks, while Carter Stanley was inserted in the fourth quarter on Saturday, completing 4 of 6 passes for 37 yards while adding 27 yards on the ground.
