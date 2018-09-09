Grades from KU’s 31-7 win over Central Michigan and looking ahead to Rutgers

The celebration is saved for victories.
Kansas football players and coaches wrap their arms around each other, swaying side to side while chanting, “Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk, KU.” This custom — keep in mind — hadn’t taken place in any of the Jayhawks’ previous 46 road locker rooms.
So one can understand the excitement following KU’s 31-7 victory over Central Michigan at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. If KU’s players looked like they were enjoying themselves in postgame photos and videos, there was good reason.
None of them had experienced this type of party outside of Lawrence before.
Play of the game
Pooka springs free: When NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is tweeting about one of your runs, it has a great chance to end up in this “play of the game” section. Pooka Williams provided the biggest moment for KU, running through an arm-tackle attempt before bulling over another defender for a 20-yard touchdown run that ended with a high step into the end zone. Not only did the effort give KU a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter, it also brought the team some much-needed swagger.
Grades
Offense: C. Williams was electric in his debut. The Jayhawks’ offensive line was much improved, and the team’s snapping problems completely disappeared following some Week 1 issues. KU also didn’t make any big mistakes (no turnovers), but this still was a unit propped up by more by its defense than anything else. The Jayhawks averaged only 5 yards per play and began the game with five consecutive punts before breaking through for a second-quarter touchdown. One thing missing in particular: big plays in the passing game. Receiver Steven Sims had another quiet game with four catches for 30 yards, and one would think KU will be looking to get him more opportunities in future weeks.
Defense: A+. It’s hard to overstate how well KU’s defense played. In six first-half possessions, the Jayhawks forced five three-and-outs while allowing a single first down. Then, in the second half, the group came away with five turnovers, including linebacker Joe Dineen’s first career interception and a 55-yard pick-six from Shakial Taylor. Dineen had a monster game with 14 tackles including a tackle-for-loss, and he could find himself on Pro Football Focus’ national defensive team with the effort. There’s no question after two weeks: The biggest strength of this KU football team is its defense.
Special teams: B. Another strong day for coach Kenny Perry’s group. The Jayhawks recovered a fumbled punt for a second straight week, and they also were solid in the punting game, placing six kicks inside the 20. Having the threat of a punt return game also has been a positive step, as Central Michigan was so worried about keeping it away from Kwamie Lassiter II that it shanked a couple of rugby kicks. Gabriel Rui missed a 39-yarder in gusty conditions but followed that up by making one from 36. For now, short kickoffs (KU is seventh-worst nationally) might be the biggest concern.
Next up
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: KU’s next game is winnable.
The Jayhawks will host Rutgers for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday, and it’d be surprising if oddsmakers make either team more than a few-point favorite. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 52-3 road loss at No. 4 Ohio State, and while there’s no shame in that, it gives a good indication that Rutgers — like KU — currently finds itself on the bottom end of the Power Five football landscape.
For KU fans, it will be the best chance left this season to see a potential home victory. Big 12 play starts the week after, and if the Jayhawks aren’t able to win this coin-flip contest at home, they could find it difficult to steal one down the line against a more-talented conference opponent.
