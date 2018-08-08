Report: Former KU guard Mario Chalmers draws interest from three NBA teams

The NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans have expressed interest in free-agent guard Mario Chalmers, ESPN’s Marc Spears reported on Tuesday.
Chalmers, a 32-year-old, nine-year NBA veteran out of Kansas, averaged 7.7 points and 3.0 assists in 66 games with Memphis last season. He had missed the entire 2016-17 campaign while rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon.
Chalmers won NBA championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He won an NCAA title at KU in 2008.
“I know I’ll be on a team next year. I’m not worried about that part,” Chalmers said in a recent interview with The Star. “I am still going, waiting on a contract right now. It’s just a matter of time. They (NBA teams) are getting all the young guys, all the big free agents out of the way now. I’m just waiting my turn.”
Chalmers believes he’ll play at least three or four more seasons.
“I’m capable of doing everything they ask me to do,” Chalmers said. “At this point of my career I’m wanting what’s best for the team, what’s best for the organization, trying to take care of little things to keep me on the court and help a team win.”
Rex Walters a podcast host
Former KU and NBA guard Rex Walters has launched his own podcast called, “Real Talk Basketball With Rex Walters.”
Walters’ podcast is on the Pros Club podcast network, which also features a podcast from former KU and NBA forward Scot Pollard, called “Planet Pollard.”
Both podcasts are available at theprosclub.com.
Walters, 48, has been a college head coach at Florida Atlantic and University of San Francisco. He worked last season as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons. However, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was fired last May and his coaching staff was not retained by the team.
Robinson-Earl honored
KU recruiting target Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on Tuesday was named to the Under Armour Association’s first-team, as reported on the organization’s Website. The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 19.5 points and 11.4 rebounds a game on the Under Armour AAU circuit this past spring and summer.
Robinson-Earl will be playing for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., this school year after playing at Bishop Miege three seasons. Others on the UAA first-team: Josh Green, R.J. Hampton, Eric Dixon and Isaiah Wong. Robinson-Earl is ranked No. 9 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com.
Williamson lists 10 schools
Samuell Willamson, a 6-7 senior small forward from Rockwall (Texas) High School, recently revealed his list of 10 schools on Twitter. They are: KU, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, SMU and Texas A&M. He’s ranked No. 35 in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com.
“A polished offensive player with big upside due to his size and skill, Williamson hasn’t yet set any official visits. Throughout the summer, Kansas and Texas have been generating the most behind the scenes talk while Louisville and Ohio State could also be sleepers if Williamson does elect to leave his home state,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com.
Grimes listed as first-rounder
KU freshman guard Quentin Grimes is listed as the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, according to Bleacher Report projections released on Tuesday. He was the only KU player listed as a possible first-round selection at this time.
“The arrow is already pointing up for Quentin Grimes, who just averaged 14.7 points on 49.4 percent shooting during the U18 Americas Championship,” writes Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report. “He did a little of everything for the United States, from scoring and playmaking to defending. A versatile two-way guard, Grimes’ game covers ground, though at this stage, he’s missing one elite skill. Getting teams to buy in to his shooting potential will be key for his stock, but he’ll also play his entire freshman season as an 18-year-old.”
Comments