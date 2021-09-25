Bruce Weber lands forward Taj Manning as Kansas State’s first 2022 basketball recruit

High school power forward Taj Manning has committed to Bruce Weber and the Kansas State men’s basketball team.

Bruce Weber has found the first member of the Kansas State’s 2022 men’s basketball recruiting class.

Taj Manning, a 6-foot-8 and 190-pound power forward from La Porte, Indiana, announced that he will play college basketball for the Wildcats on Saturday.

Manning chose K-State over Creighton, East Carolina, Milwaukee, New Mexico State, Tulsa and Wake Forest.

He is a three-star recruit, according to Rivals, and the nation’s 31st ranked power forward in his recruiting class, per 247sports.

He will be expected to add both depth and talent to the K-State frontcourt when he arrives on campus as the Wildcats look to offset the departures of “super seniors” Mike McGuirl and Mark Smith.

His addition will give K-State six big men to use inside, as Manning will join Davion Bradford, Kaosi Ezeagu, Logan Landers, Seryee Lewis, Carlton Linguard and Ismael Massoud.

The Wildcats have two available scholarships to recruit with moving forward.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 1:41 PM.