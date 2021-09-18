K-State Wildcats vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: Prediction, game preview, time, line, TV info

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: ESPN+ (online streaming service, subscription required)

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Nevada by 2

PREDICTION

How much did expectations change for this game when Skylar Thompson was ruled out with a knee injury?

Enough for Nevada to go from a 5 1/2-point underdog in ESPN’s SP+ matchup simulator to a 2-point favorite in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats enter this Big 12/Mountain West game as a rare home underdog. It’s unclear exactly when they were last underdogs against an unranked nonconference opponent in Manhattan, but it likely hasn’t happened since the beginning of the Bill Snyder era nearly 30 years ago.

This would be a difficult game for K-State with or without Thompson.

Nevada has one of best offenses in the entire nation behind quarterback Carson Strong, who some think will be the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and a handful of big receivers. Elijah Cooks (6-4), Romeo Doubs (6-2) and Cole Turner (6-6) will all create difficult matchups against K-State’s secondary.

The Wolf Pack are also road tested. They rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to beat California 22-17 in their opening game. The Golden Bears then went to TCU and gave the Horned Frogs all they could handle before losing 34-32.

Sophomore quarterback Will Howard will need to play one of his best games for K-State to win on Saturday. Even then, he could probably use some help via a touchdown on defense or special teams. Howard went 2-5 as a starter last season, and both of his wins occurred when the Wildcats benefited from non-offensive touchdowns.

By comparison, Strong is 9-2 as Nevada’s starter over the past two seasons.

Expect K-State to lean on its running game. The Wolf Pack are only allowing 4.2 yards per rush, but the Wildcats would rather take their chances on a bunch of Deuce Vaughn handoffs than an abundance of Howard throws. Nevada has also been strong against the pass, allowing five yards per attempt.

Not turning the ball over will also be important for the Wildcats. Howard has thrown 10 interceptions in his last five games, and that trend can’t continue if K-State hopes to win this game.

K-State has played well enough on defense this season to hold Nevada’s offense in check, but this will be their most difficult test yet. And they won’t have much margin for error with a backup quarterback leading K-State’s offense.

The Wolf Pack seem well positioned to take advantage of Thompson’s absence.

Nevada 27, K-State 24