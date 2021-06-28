This Week in K-State Recruiting: Wildcats land two more pledges, target baseball star

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman entered new territory last week when he extended a scholarship offer to Blue Valley Northwest quarterback Mikey Pauley.

If the Wildcats hope to add him to their 2022 recruiting class, they will need to convince him that he has been focusing on both the wrong college and the wrong sport.

You see, Pauley is currently committed to play catcher for the Nebraska baseball team. Moving forward, Klieman will face the unusual task of trying to convince a recruit that he is better suited for the gridiron than for the diamond.

But Klieman is not the only Big 12 football coach who sees a future for Pauley at quarterback. New Kansas football coach Lance Leipold offered Pauley shortly after K-State did last week, which should give the 6-foot-4 and 200-pound prospect plenty to think about as his recruitment heats up this summer.

He also recently attended a football camp at Iowa, which could bring even more exposure his way.

At the very least, he appears to be a priority recruit for both KU and K-State. The Wildcats, in particular, are interested in him after all their other top QB targets committed elsewhere. They offered him a scholarship after he attended a camp in Manhattan.

Pauley is a three-star recruit, according to Rivals. But he also has a future in baseball, if he desires to pursue it.

It’s not often you see a recruit from this area play well enough in multiple sports to yield scholarship offers from major-conference teams in both baseball and football, which makes Pauley an intriguing prospect to watch as he prepares for his senior year of high school.

Will he choose baseball, football or try to play both in college?

One thing is for sure: He won’t lack options.

K-State lands two new pledges

A strong few days of recruiting got even better for the Wildcats when they landed commitments from Gage Stenger and Drake Bequeaith.

With both of them on board, K-State’s recruiting class of 2022 now boasts eight members. Four of them joined last eight days, which is a welcome change for the Wildcats after they went nearly two months without gaining a single new pledge.

Wichita East linebacker Osunsanmi ended the drought. Then Council Bluffs, Iowa tight end Brayden Loftin followed him a few days later. Stenger was the third to share an announcement on Saturday, and Bequeaith rounded out the group on Monday afternoon.

Stenger is a 6-foot-2 and 195-pound athlete from Omaha. The two-star recruit is projected to play linebacker in college, but he has lined up just about everywhere for Millard South High School.

He chose K-State over Wyoming, Illinois State, North Dakoa and South Dakota State.

It will be interesting to see how aggressively K-State continues to recruit linebackers in this recruiting cycle. The Wildcats are in the mix for Hays linebacker Gavin Meyers, plus a few intriguing out-of-state defenders. But they won’t have room to take all of them after already landing two other players at that position.

Timing could be an important factor for those recruits moving forward.

Bequeaith is a 6-foot-5 and 255-pound offensive lineman from Grapevine, Texas. He was originally born in Overland Park and moved to the Lone Star State with his family at the age of 11.

He committed to K-State shortly after earning a scholarship offer from K-State during a recent camp. He is the first offensive lineman the Wildcats have landed during this recruiting cycle.

Bequeaith chose K-State over North Texas and Tulsa.

He won’t be traveling north to Manhattan alone. His brother, Dylan, who also plays alongside him on the offensive line at Grapevine High announced Monday that he will enroll at K-State and join the football as a walk on.

Bringing grandpa along for a visit

K-State recruiting target Charles Nimrod shared some unique pictures from his official visit to Manhattan over the weekend.

They included his grandfather.

Had a great time at K-State this weekend. Thank you to the coaches and staff for making it possible. @CoachMessingham @CoachKli @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/FfE5aO0VcB — charles nimrod (@NimrodChas) June 26, 2021

You don’t often see grandparents tag along on visits with recruits, but this was a special circumstance. You see, Nimrod’s grandfather is Mike Creed, who played receiver for three seasons with the Wildcats from 1969-71 and used to catch passes from Lynn Dickey.

Creed toured campus with his grandson and wore a vintage K-State jersey during a photo shoot with Nimrod.

That family connection could make K-State the frontrunner for Nimrod, a three-star receiver from Bentonville, Arkansas. But the Wildcats will have to beat Illinois and Washington State for his services. Nimrod visited both before arriving in Manhattan over the weekend.

Staff change

Gorilla Nation ️



Please welcome Coach Godinet (@taylorgodinet) to our football staff. Go show him some love! #RYFP // #OAGAAG pic.twitter.com/YXHry9GtsL — Pitt State Football (@GorillasFB) June 28, 2021

The K-State football team expanded its support staff this offseason by adding a pair of quality control coaches and two analysts.

But the Wildcats also lost a longtime member of their support staff on Monday when Pittsburg State announced it hired Taylor Godinet as a defensive line coach.

Godinet spent the past six seasons as assistant director of recruiting/defensive quality control coach. Before that, he played for the Wildcats as a defensive end.