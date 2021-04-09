K-State freshman defensive back arrested for suspicion of DUI in Manhattan

Kansas State defensive back Malachi Mitchell.

A redshirt freshman defensive back for the Kansas State football team was arrested by Riley County Police for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol early Friday morning in Manhattan.

Police arrested Malachi Mitchell at 2:35 a.m. at the 1100 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan after he was pulled over and had a blood/breath alcohol level of more than .08, according to the department’s daily arrest report.

The report states that this was Mitchell’s first DUI-related incident. His bond was set at $750 and he was not confined.

When asked for comment, a K-State football spokesperson said: “We are aware of the situation and the matter will be handled internally.”

Mitchell is a 6-foot, 187-pound defender from Mansfield, Texas. He first arrived on campus last year as a three-star recruit, choosing the Wildcats over other Big 12 schools Kansas and Texas Tech. He did not see any game action as a true freshman last season, but may be in line to help K-State as a reserve safety or on special teams this season.

He had a big tackle on the sideline against a running back as a member of K-State’s second-string defense during the team’s lone open practice of the spring last week.