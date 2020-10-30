Kansas City Star Logo
Kansas State beats notable competition for 2021 basketball recruit Logan Landers

The first member of Kansas State’s 2021 recruiting class has the look of a promising college basketball player.

Logan Landers, a 6-foot-10 and 230-pound center from Cedarburg, Wisconsin, announced plans to play for Bruce Weber on Friday. He is a three-star prospect who ranks within the top 150 of national recruits, per 247Sports.

He selected the Wildcats over a host of other scholarship offers from notable schools like Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, TCU, Texas A&M and USC.

It’s rare for the Wildcats to beat out that much competition for a basketball recruit, especially a big man. But Weber and his staff made an impression on Landers during video meetings over the past few months.

“When I first started talking to Kansas State I had a natural love for them,” Landers told 247Sports. “I love the atmosphere, it is like my hometown. I have a great connection with the staff and with the guys coming they are going to have a lot of great success.”

Landers originally planned to wait until 2022 to enroll in college, but his plans have changed. He now expects to make his commitment with K-State official by signing with the school in November.

He is known for both his inside presence and his shooting ability. It seems likely he could play the role of a stretch four for the Wildcats.

Weber said earlier this week that he liked K-State’s chances of landing its first 2021 recruit in the near future. That prediction came true when they got a commitment from Landers.

