Kansas State Wildcats lose touted football recruit to SEC blue blood program

The Kansas State football team appeared to win a competitive recruiting battle for Louisiana safety Matthew Langlois when he announced his intentions to play for the Wildcats last August.

But that was before LSU got involved.

The pull of playing defense for the flagship football program in his home state was apparently too good of an opportunity for him to pass up, and Langlois flipped his commitment from K-State to LSU on Monday.

“I would like to thank Coach (Chris) Klieman, Coach (Joe) Klanderman and the whole Kansas State staff for believing in me an dgiving me an opportunity,” Langlois wrote on Twitter. “After much thought and consideration, I will be de-committing from Kansas State and committing to LSU!”

Langlois is a three-star recruit from New Roads, Louisiana. The 6-foot and 185-pound prospect has received 21 scholarship offers from schools such as Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Notre Dame and Virginia. He was thought to be one of the gems of K-State’s 2021 recruiting class when he originally selected the Wildcats.

He is the nation’s 46th ranked high school safety, according to 247sports.

It is not often K-State competes with blue bloods like LSU for recruits, so this is new territory for the Wildcats. Still, Klieman and his assistants will now need to look elsewhere for another young defensive back.

Without Langlois, K-State’s recruiting class of 2021 falls to 14 members. The Wildcats latest group of recruits currently rank 53rd nationally and sixth in the Big 12, per Rivals.