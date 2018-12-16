K-State forward Dean Wade out indefinitely with foot injury

A day after Dean Wade left the basketball court at Bramlage Coliseum with a foot injury Kansas State announced that he will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

“Obviously I’m disappointed for Dean and his family,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said in a statement Sunday. “He has worked hard to get back from his injury from last season to have a great start to his senior year. I know that he will work equally hard to rehab and come back strong.”

Wade crumbled to the floor with a foot injury during K-State’s victory over Georgia State on Saturday and needed crutches to walk to the locker room. Weber said afterward it didn’t appear as though Wade broke any bones in his foot, but would know more after Wade underwent a MRI on Sunday.

The results of that test are unknown. K-State shared no injury information or recovery timetable in its news release, keeping things intentionally vague.

The Wildcats took a similar approach last season when senior guard Kamau Stokes broke his foot against Texas Tech, and he returned a few weeks later. Stokes also suffered an injury, to his ankle, on Saturday. A team representative said he is currently considered day-to-day.

Wade, the Big 12 preseason player of the year, was averaging 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The senior forward has history with foot injuries. He missed the majority of the NCAA Tournament last season while recovering from a stress reaction in his foot. He suffered the injury in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament and was limited to just eight minutes of action during K-State’s memorable run to the Elite Eight.