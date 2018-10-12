Highlights from K-State dunk contest at Madness in Manhattan

Check out the highlights from Kansas State's dunk contest at Madness in Manhattan on Friday Oct. 12, 2018 at Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas State University

Kansas State hoops on display at Madness in Manhattan

By Kellis Robinett

October 12, 2018 09:56 PM

Manhattan

Madness in Manhattan returned to Bramlage Coliseum with some music, dancing and high-flying dunks on Friday.

There was a good crowd and noticeable excitement in the building, too.

K-State held a basketball kickoff event for the first time in four years, and it felt like a hit for all in attendance.

Senior forward Dean Wade made the crowd laugh when he entered the arena while hoisting a stuffed Wildcat high above his head as the famous “Lion King” song “Circle of Life” blared on the loud speaker. Then he wowed them by winning a dunk contest that also featured Xavier Sneed, Austin Trice and Shaun Neal-Williams.

Cartier Diarra did not compete in the dunk contest, as previously expected, after suffering a sprained ankle in practice Friday afternoon. K-State coach Bruce Weber gave him the night off. He should return to practice soon.

Kansas State forward Dean Wade had a unique song choice for his introduction at Madness in Manhattan on Friday at Bramlage Coliseum.

By

Trice, by most accounts, was the better dunker. He used big man James Love as a prop and jumped over him for his first slam of the evening. Then he caught a pass off the side of the backboard and threw down another thunderous dunk. But he came up empty on his final attempt of the night and Wade took advantage with a windmill slam.

Of course, Wade was only in the finals because the guest judges on hand (one of them was former K-State star Jacob Pullen) gave him extra credit for opening the contest with a three-pointer instead of a dunk.

Still, it was a fun evening that gave K-State players an opportunity to unwind and celebrate the unofficial return of basketball season. It was obvious the Wildcats were having fun when Weber was introduced with a rap song from Travis Scott. As he danced onto the court, they surrounded him and joined in.

The Wildcats ended the night with a scrimmage. Now they get back to practice.

