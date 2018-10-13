Five Things to Know: Oklahoma State v. K-State

Here are five things to know before the Kansas State Wildcats take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Here are five things to know before the Kansas State Wildcats take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
K-State Wildcats football vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

By Kellis Robinett

October 13, 2018 05:30 AM

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Line: Oklahoma State by 7

Prediction

This game could end up being much more intriguing than originally expected. At the end of nonconference play, this looked like a fairly easy win for Oklahoma State. But the Cowboys have since lost to Texas Tech and Iowa State at home, while K-State has played Texas and Baylor to the wire in back-to-back narrow losses.

The point spread seems too high.

Justice Hill and Alex Barnes are two of the best running backs in the Big 12, and both teams will try to win on the ground. K-State and Oklahoma State are fairly even in most areas. The Wildcats have been good against the pass on defense, but soft against the run. The Cowboys have been the exact opposite.

Skylar Thompson accounted for 297 total yards and four touchdowns against Oklahoma State in a surprise victory over the Cowboys last year. He will probably need to once again do damage with his arm in order for K-State to win this game. But that’s something he hasn’t done against a Big 12 opponent this season.

Oklahoma State, despite its recent struggles, is the more complete team with Taylor Cornelius at quarterback and receiver Tylan Wallace. Until K-State proves it can win a close game, the Cowboys have the edge.

Oklahoma State 35, K-State 31

