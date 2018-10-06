K-State Wildcats football vs. Baylor Bears: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

The details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

TV: FS1

SIGN UP

Radio: KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Line: Baylor by 4 1/2

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Prediction

This is the first true toss-up game of the season for K-State. Yes, the Baylor Bears are favored by 4 1/2 points and have the advantage of playing at home, but these teams appear fairly equal on paper. Neither team owns a signature victory, and both sides will have a hard time reaching bowl eligibility without winning this game.

If the Wildcats don’t play with do-or-die urgency on Saturday, it’s fair to wonder when they will.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has put up impressive numbers (1,262 yards and eight touchdowns) this season while guiding the Bears to 488 yards per game. That’s a concern for the Wildcats, who struggled against West Virginia QB Will Grier two weeks ago. If Brewer can connect with receivers Jalen Hurd and Denzel Mims for big gains, K-State will be in trouble.

But the Wildcats looked solid on defense last week against Texas and took an encouraging step forward on offense in the second half with Skylar Thompson at quarterback. Thompson is expected to start against Baylor, and he should be able to exploit the Bears’ secondary, which is allowing 231.6 passing yards per game.

This game will probably go down to the wire, but it’s the type of matchup K-State usually wins under coach Bill Snyder. The Wildcats seemed to figure some things out last week. If they can build off that momentum they will find a way to leave Waco with a victory.





K-State 28, Baylor 27