Kansas State football team announces captains for 2018 season

At long last, the Kansas State football team has announced its captains for the upcoming football season.
They are split into three tiers.
The two main captains are senior right tackle Dalton Risner and junior quarterback Alex Delton. Six co-captains will assist them at weekly meetings and during pregame obligations. They are: Kendall Adams, Duke Shelley, Trey Dishon, Reggie Walker, Skylar Thompson and Alex Barnes. Colby Moore, a former walk-on, will also serve as honorary special teams captain.
This is a new setup under K-State coach Bill Snyder.
K-State players usually vote on captains and lock a handful of them into place at the spring game. This year, the Wildcats waited until preseason camp to choose captains, and they elected more than usual.
Risner appears ready to once again set the tone. This will be his third straight year as a captain. He joins Brooks Barta, Mark Simoneau, Collin Klein and B.J. Finney as the only K-State football players to serve as captain in back-to-back-to-back years.
Delton, who is competing with Thompson for the starting QB job, will join him as a primary captain for the first time.
K-State appeared close to settling on captains at its Fan Appreciation Day over the weekend, when Snyder asked Risner, Delton, Shelley, Moore and Thompson to speak in front of the crowd.
