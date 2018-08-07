K-State RB Dalvin Warmack explains why he didn’t transfer

The Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff and The Wichita Eagle's Kellis Robinett recap the second day of Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. They discuss Kansas State's quarterback situation, Bill Snyder and more.
Former Kansas State basketball player Luis Colon has overcome adversity of his own while completing the journey to help others in Kansas City. He now helps the homeless while working at Sheffield Place.
Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder compares Alex Delton vs. Skylar Thompson to past QB competitions, and explains what he will look for in a starting QB next season during a Wichita Catbackers event on May 22, 2018.