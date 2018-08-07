Why K-State football coaches have big plans for Dalvin Warmack this season

Dalvin Warmack is catching a pass out of the backfield and juking his way past a defender. Now he’s using his speed to turn a simple pitch from the quarterback into a first down. And now he’s lining up wide and catching a pass up the right sideline.
Those are the kind of plays Kansas State football fans expected from Warmack when he arrived in Manhattan four years ago as a heralded high school running back from Blue Springs. Twice selected as the top prep football player in the Kansas City metro area, he had the look of K-State’s next great scatback. Because of his size (5 feet 8, 187 pounds), some compared Warmack to Darren Sproles.
Warmack hasn’t been able to live up to that billing, but it would be foolish to give up on him now.
After three quiet seasons that featured 527 rushing yards, 76 receiving yards and three touchdowns, there is legitimate hope that he can go out with a bang as a senior. Warmack announced plans to transfer in the spring and hoped to finish his college football career as a difference-maker for another team. But after meeting with new K-State running backs coach Erick Hickson and new offensive coordinator Andre Coleman, Warmack realized he could stay and be just as big a playmaker for the Wildcats.
“They want me more in a scatback role than I have been in the past,” Warmack said. “Obviously, we have a deep stable of running backs, but there will be enough for everyone. They want to get me in open space. That’s where I am most effective and where I have capitalized over the years. They are letting me get out on routes more and catch the ball more than I ever have. It’s been a lot of fun.”
It’s understandable to be skeptical about K-State finding an expanded role for Warmack. That is always a talking point this time of year, and the Wildcats have never followed through. Warmack almost transferred for that very reason.
But Coleman and K-State football coach Bill Snyder seem genuinely committed to using Warmack more this year — at running back, receiver and maybe even wildcat quarterback.
“Dalvin has a very unique skill set,” Coleman said. “He has great vision and great hands. He is going to allow us to do some things that will best utilize his complete skill set. As a coordinator, it’s my job to get the best players on the field, and I think he is one of our best players. I am definitely going to get Dalvin on the field. You can believe that.”
“He is developing the capacity to be involved in all facets of the game,” added Snyder. “His blocking has improved. His abilities to catch the ball out of the backfield have improved. We can use him in all of those ways, as well as running the football. Obviously, it would make sense that you could flex him out and let him serve in a receiver capacity.”
Warmack is coming off his finest season in a K-State uniform, rushing for 252 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 33 yards through the air.
His playing time was limited behind starter Alex Barnes and backup Justin Silmon. And now Warmack will also need to share carries with Mike McCoy. But it seems as though K-State coaches have grander plans in mind. With big question marks at receiver, it seems like Warmack will help that position as much, if not more, than running back.
Check out this bold prediction from Warmack: He will finish the year with more catches than rush attempts.
That would be a welcome sight for Warmack’s teammates. They were all thrilled when he reversed course and decided to finish his college football career in Manhattan.
Why wouldn’t they be? This could finally be the year everything falls into place for him.
“I’m so glad to have him back,” Barnes said. “He’s a unique talent. That dude is as quick as they get. He’s a crazy receiving threat out of the backfield, and I think that will show this year.”
