Kansas State adds Houston QB Chris Herron to 2019 recruiting class

Chris Herron, a three-star quarterback from Houston, delivered some good recruiting news to the Kansas State football team on Saturday when he orally committed to the Wildcats via social media.
Herron chose K-State over a host of other suitors, including Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, Nebraska and TCU. The 6-foot-1 passer out of Langham Creek High School threw for 1,811 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior last season while also rushing for 1,237 yards and 21 touchdowns.
He is the fifth member of K-State's 2019 recruiting class, and the first who is expected to play QB in Manhattan.
"I am honored, blessed and thankful to say that I will be committing to Kansas State University," Herron wrote on Twitter.
I THANK GOD everyday for what he has blessed me with and now it’s time to make my mark.#COMMITTED @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/ZdrgSx219Y— Chris Herron 19' (@chris_herron19) June 30, 2018
K-State is building a mini recruiting pipeline to Houston when it comes to future quarterbacks. The Wildcats also signed Houston QB John Holcombe in their 2018 class. Kansas State's top quarterback recruit will come from Houston for the second straight year.
Comments