Big 12 commissioner: California’s Fair Pay to Play Act ‘undermines’ college sports

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby isn’t as giddy about California’s Fair Pay to Play Act being signed into law on Monday.

Bowlsby and other higher ups in college athletics are concerned about the effects this law could have on college sports.

“This bill creates great instability for the intercollegiate athletics programs at universities in California,” Bowlsby said in a statement to the Star-Telegram.

“The schools in our conference and those throughout the United States seek national recruiting and national competitive environment that can only be accomplished with fair and uniform rules and policies. The passage of SB206 will negatively impact the universities in California and will undermine the unique American collegiate model that has been an enormous source of opportunity for millions of young student-athletes and many millions of fans.

“Additionally, I believe SB206 has the potential to have a very disparate negative effect on women student-athletes and on our nation’s aspiring Olympians.”

The new law allows college athletes to earn compensation based on their name, image and likeness.

Lebron James and other superstar athletes raved about the bill being signed into law, calling it a historic day.

The law would not go into effect until January 2023.

The NCAA responded to the bill, saying it would continue to make adjustments to its rules that “are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education.”

“We will consider next steps in California while our members move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education,” the NCAA said in a statement. “As more states consider their own specific legislation related to this topic, it is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide.”