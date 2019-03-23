KCKCC women’s team wins national championship; Johnson County men are runners-up

The Kansas City Kansas Community College women’s basketball team is a national champion.
KCK dominated from start to finish and rolled to an 84-59 win over Union County (N.J.) in the title game of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament Saturday in Harrison, Ark.
The championship is the Blue Devils’ second under coach Joe McKinstry, who won the 2016 national title in his first year coaching KCK.
KCK was the No. 3 seed in the tournament and Union County was the No. 9 seed. The Blue Devils beat No. 7 seed Cape Fear (N.C.) 83-75 in Friday’s semifinals.
In Saturday’s final, KCK built a 40-22 halftime lead and never looked back.
Johnson County men take second
The Johnson County men also made it the championship game of the NJCAA Division II tournament.
But the Cavaliers were unable to bring home the top prize. Johnson County, the No. 2 seed, lost to top seed Kirkwood (Iowa) 64-58 on Saturday night in Danville, Ill.
David Turner led the Cavaliers with 19 points. Douglas Wilson scored 30 for Kirkwood.
Johnson County had beaten No. 14 seed Cecil (Md.) 81-78 in overtime in the semifinals on Friday night.
