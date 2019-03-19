KCK women, Johnson County men advance in national juco basketball tournaments

Kansas City Kansas Community College opened the NJCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament Tuesday in Harrison, Ark., with an 82-56 victory over Chesapeake (Md.).
The No. 3 seed Blue Devils held Chesapeake to 18 of 63 shooting (28.6 percent) and without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes. KCKCC also blocked nine shots.
“Once we got settled and figured out what they were doing we were OK,” KCKCC coach Joe McKinstry said. “I think we had a few butterflies and were a little nervous. And we’re not a 9 a.m. team; we don’t play games or practice at 9 a.m.”
Sophomore Nija Collier scored a game-high 27 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Kisi Young had a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Blue Devils (29-4) face Pima (Ariz.) (22-11) in the national quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The semifinals and final are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Johnson County men move on
No. 2 seed Johnson County Community College rolled to a 96-66 victory over Pitt (N.C.) in the first round of the NJCAA Division II men’s tournament on Tuesday in Danville, Ill.
Sophomore General Williams, formerly of Summit Christian, led the Cavaliers with 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 6 from three-point range. Sophomore David Turner had 18 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
JCCC will play either Dakota County (Minn.) or Lakeland (Ohio) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
Drury women to Elite Eight
The top-ranked and undefeated Drury Panthers advanced to the women’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight with a 51-44 victory over Grand Valley State on Monday night in the Midwest Regional championship game in Springfield.
Drury (34-0) will play a team to be determined in the national quarterfinals on March 26 in Columbus, Ohio. The tournament, which concludes with the semifinals March 27 and championship game on March 29, is re-seeded after the regionals.
Junior Hailey Diestelkamp had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double and was chosen most valuable player of the regional. Sophomore Lauren Holmes scored a team-high 15 points.
Drury won despite scoring a season-low 51 points and shooting a season worst 16 for 66 from the field (29 percent).
“My shot wasn’t falling tonight, so I had to produce in other ways,” Diestelkamp said. “That’s what this team does really well if you’re not doing well at something, go find something else to do, that’s what Coach always stresses.”
