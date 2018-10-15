Kickoff time, TV info set for Kansas State-Oklahoma, KU-TCU football games

Kickoff time and TV information is set for Kansas State’s next football game against Oklahoma on Oct. 27 at Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats will take on the Sooners at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox.
K-State (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) is off this week after defeating Oklahoma State 31-12 on Saturday. No. 9 Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1) next plays at TCU this weekend.
The Big 12 has a full slate of games scheduled for that week. Kansas will host TCU in the afternoon game at 2 p.m., with FS1 televising the action. The Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3) are coming off their bye week. The Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2) lost their last game to Texas Tech.
Big 12 football kickoff times, TV for Oct. 27
Baylor at West Virginia: 6 p.m. on FS1 (Thursday, Oct. 25)
Texas Tech at Iowa State: 11 a.m. on ESPN2
TCU at Kansas: 2 p.m. on FS1
Kansas State at Oklahoma: 2:30 p.m. on Fox
Texas at Oklahoma State: 7 p.m. on ABC
Comments