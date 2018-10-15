Kansas State defensive back Denzel Goolsby intercepts the ball from Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Kansas State defensive back Denzel Goolsby intercepts the ball from Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle
Kansas State defensive back Denzel Goolsby intercepts the ball from Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

College Sports

Kickoff time, TV info set for Kansas State-Oklahoma, KU-TCU football games

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

October 15, 2018 01:43 PM

Kickoff time and TV information is set for Kansas State’s next football game against Oklahoma on Oct. 27 at Memorial Stadium.

The Wildcats will take on the Sooners at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox.

K-State (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) is off this week after defeating Oklahoma State 31-12 on Saturday. No. 9 Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1) next plays at TCU this weekend.

The Big 12 has a full slate of games scheduled for that week. Kansas will host TCU in the afternoon game at 2 p.m., with FS1 televising the action. The Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3) are coming off their bye week. The Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2) lost their last game to Texas Tech.

Big 12 football kickoff times, TV for Oct. 27

Baylor at West Virginia: 6 p.m. on FS1 (Thursday, Oct. 25)

Texas Tech at Iowa State: 11 a.m. on ESPN2

TCU at Kansas: 2 p.m. on FS1

Kansas State at Oklahoma: 2:30 p.m. on Fox

Texas at Oklahoma State: 7 p.m. on ABC

  Comments  