Oregon running back CJ Verdell (34), scores the winning touchdown in overtime to beat Washington 30-27 in an NCAA college football game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd) Thomas Boyd AP
My AP top 25 ballot: Oregon, USC move up as Auburn, Colorado, Wisconsin fall

By Kellis Robinett

October 14, 2018 09:02 AM

It was pretty simple to choose a top four this morning.

Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson are all undefeated. Everyone else currently contending for a playoff spot (sorry Central Florida, South Florida and North Carolina State) is not. So that’s my top four. I suspect it will be that way on most ballots, with some disagreement on the order.

There was quite a bit of movement elsewhere on my top 25 with Georgia, West Virginia, Penn State, Washington, Miami, Wisconsin, Auburn and Colorado all losing.

Here’s a complete look at how I voted:

Trending up

Oregon and Southern California.

The Ducks made the biggest jump of the week, climbing all the way up to No. 12 after defeating Washington. If not for a late collapse against Stanford, we might be talking about Oregon as a playoff contender.

I jumped off the USC train after the Trojans lost to Stanford and Texas, but they have looked good since and just handed Colorado its first loss. They’re back in the top 25.

Trending down

Georgia, West Virginia, Penn State, Washington, Miami, Wisconsin, Auburn and Colorado.

Lots of ranked teams lost this week. It was honestly hard to figure out what to do with all of them afterward.

Georgia fell to No. 8 and West Virginia dropped to No. 13.

I’m not impressed at all with Washington or Miami, but they remain in the top 25 for another week.

Auburn, Colorado and Wisconsin weren’t so fortunate. We were all wrong on Auburn. Colorado might still be good, but its resume is too flimsy for the Buffaloes to deserve a ranking. Wisconsin lost to BYU and could barely stay on the field with Michigan. The Badgers’ only decent win came at Iowa. They dropped out, too.

Say hello to ...

Appalachian State and Utah State.

I probably should have ranked Appalachian State earlier. Its only loss came by a slim margin at Penn State, and it has won every game since. Utah State might be the class of the Mountain West.

Say goodbye to ...

Auburn, Colorado and Wisconsin.

It may be a while before Auburn gets another crack at my top 25. Colorado and Wisconsin are welcome back, though.

My AP top 25 ballot:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Texas

6. Florida

7. LSU

8. Georgia

9. Oklahoma

10. Central Florida

11. Michigan

12. Oregon

13. West Virginia

14. Cincinnati

15. North Carolina State

16. Texas A&M

17. USC

18. Kentucky

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Mississippi State

22. Miami (Fla.)

23. Appalachian State

24. Utah State

25. South Florida

