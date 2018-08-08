NCAA takes aim at fixing college basketball corruption with major rule changes
The NCAA announced major changes to its rules in an effort to crack down on college basketball corruption. The changes include players being able to hire an agent, and being able to return to school if they're not drafted into the NBA.
Kansas-based company ShotTracker will partner with the NCAA's Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center in November to provide real-time stats and analytics to fans at the event, broadcasters and those watching at home. Here’s a demo of the technology.