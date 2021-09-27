Portland visits Los Angeles FC, aims for 4th straight road win

Portland Timbers (12-10-4) vs. Los Angeles FC (9-11-6)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -195, Portland +480, Draw +365; over/under is 1.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Los Angeles FC looking for its fourth road win in a row.

Los Angeles FC compiled a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 8-2-4 in home games. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago and registered 34 assists.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-2-4 on the road. Portland scored 55 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 40.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Brian Rodriguez (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Julian Gaines (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).