Philadelphia Union visit the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play

Philadelphia Union (10-7-8) vs. New York Red Bulls (8-11-6)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +121, Philadelphia +225, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls play the Philadelphia Union in conference action.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Union compiled a 14-4-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Philadelphia averaged 2.1 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Lucas Monzon (injured), Fabio (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

Philadelphia: Alejandro Bedoya (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured).