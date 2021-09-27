FC Cincinnati enters a matchup with Toronto FC as losers of 3 in a row

FC Cincinnati (4-13-8) vs. Toronto FC (4-15-7)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC -131, FC Cincinnati +333, Draw +287; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati aims to end a three-game slide with a victory over Toronto FC.

Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall a season ago while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Ralph Priso-Mbongue (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured).