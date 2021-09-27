Sporting Kansas City visits FC Dallas in Western Conference play

Sporting Kansas City (13-6-7) vs. FC Dallas (6-12-9)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

FC Dallas +150, Sporting Kansas City +170, Draw +253BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City faces FC Dallas in Western Conference play.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall and 7-1-4 at home during the 2020 season. FC Dallas averaged 1.3 goals on 4.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-2-2 on the road. Sporting Kansas City averaged two goals on 5.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Ryan Hollingshead (injured), John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Hernandez.