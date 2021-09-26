Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bothell 49, North Creek 35

Cascade Christian 34, Life Christian Academy 21

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 27, Skyview 17

Columbia (White Salmon) 50, Fort Vancouver 42

Crescent 56, Muckleshoot Tribal School 8

Enumclaw 49, Franklin Pierce 7

Evergreen Lutheran 60, Charles Wright Academy 6

Kennedy 34, Tahoma 17

Mary Knight 37, Lake Quinault 13

Mount Tahoma 12, Silas 6

Napavine 66, Rainier 6

North Mason 27, Kingston 13

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 54, Wishkah Valley 14

Shadle Park 35, East Valley (Spokane) 14

West Seattle 56, Kent Meridian 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Quilcene vs. Concrete, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/



