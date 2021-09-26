Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bothell 49, North Creek 35
Cascade Christian 34, Life Christian Academy 21
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 27, Skyview 17
Columbia (White Salmon) 50, Fort Vancouver 42
Crescent 56, Muckleshoot Tribal School 8
Enumclaw 49, Franklin Pierce 7
Evergreen Lutheran 60, Charles Wright Academy 6
Kennedy 34, Tahoma 17
Mary Knight 37, Lake Quinault 13
Mount Tahoma 12, Silas 6
Napavine 66, Rainier 6
North Mason 27, Kingston 13
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 54, Wishkah Valley 14
Shadle Park 35, East Valley (Spokane) 14
West Seattle 56, Kent Meridian 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Quilcene vs. Concrete, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
