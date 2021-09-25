Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Belleville East 9, Alton 6

Benton 41, West Frankfort 0

Bismarck-Henning 42, Fithian Oakwood 14

Bogan 28, Chicago Vocational 6

Brooks Academy 53, Von Steuben 7

Cary-Grove 42, Prairie Ridge 7

Chicago (Goode) 65, Chicago (Carver Military) 6

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 20, DuSable 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 38, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 42, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 12

Chicago Sullivan 14, Lindblom 8

Collins Academy 14, Bowen 6

Dunbar 28, Schurz 26

Dyett 32, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 0

East St. Louis 48, Living Word Christian School, Mo. 2

East St. Louis 48, O'Fallon 2

Edwards County def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Freeport (Aquin) 42, Biggsville West Central 0

Kenwood 42, Westinghouse 0

Knoxville 48, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 8

Martinsville 45, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 0

Mendota 43, Hall 34

Milford 48, Amboy 46

Mt. Carmel 48, Lawrenceville 0

Newton 32, Red Hill 8

Orangeville 57, South Beloit 24

Pawnee 64, West Prairie 6

Phillips 14, Simeon 12

Prosser 26, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 0

Rich Township 31, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 21

St. Bede 34, Riverdale 21

Thornton Fractional South 33, Reavis 11

Tremont 28, Madison 20

Walther Christian Academy 26, Chicago (Christ the King) 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

