Valdez scheduled to start for Houston against Oakland

Houston Astros (91-63, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (83-71, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (11-5, 3.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (10-10, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 180 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +107, Astros -124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Houston will square off on Saturday.

The Athletics are 41-38 in home games in 2020. Oakland has a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .310.

The Astros are 44-35 in road games. Houston's lineup has 207 home runs this season, Yordan Alvarez leads them with 32 homers.

The Athletics won the last meeting 14-2. Frankie Montas earned his 13th victory and Marte went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for Oakland. Brandon Bielak took his fourth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 147 hits and has 109 RBIs.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 161 hits and has 78 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Astros: 7-3, .270 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Jake Odorizzi: (foot), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (neck), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).