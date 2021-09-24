Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, forfeit
Bertrand 55, Hi-Line 38
Broken Bow 32, O'Neill 14
Cody-Kilgore 86, Sioux County 8
Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gibbon, forfeit
Gretna 77, Bellevue East 0
Hay Springs 59, Minatare 0
Homer 92, Walthill 18
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Riverside 30
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Hartington-Newcastle 13
Loomis 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 18
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, forfeit
North Platte 37, Lincoln Northeast 14
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, forfeit
Perkins County def. Kimball, forfeit
Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50
Stuart def. Elba, forfeit
Sutherland def. Hemingford, forfeit
Winnebago 42, Red Cloud, S.D. 14
