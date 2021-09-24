Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cabell Midland 45, Parkersburg 6

Jefferson 56, North Hagerstown, Md. 13

Nicholas County 53, Wyoming East 8

Northern Garrett, Md. 28, Frankfort 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield vs. Richlands, Va., ppd.

Covington, Va. vs. James Monroe, ccd.

East Fairmont vs. Preston, ppd.

Pendleton County vs. Oakland Southern, Md., ppd.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

PikeView vs. Shady Spring, ppd.

Summers County vs. Midland Trail, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 24, 2021 8:22 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 24, 2021 8:19 PM

Baseball

Jed Hoyer says Cubs plan to be ‘really active’ in free agency: ‘We want to do it in a thoughtful and intelligent way’

September 24, 2021 8:14 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 24, 2021 8:16 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 24, 2021 8:15 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service