Sports

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 4A=

¶ WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9

CLASS 2A=

¶ Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22

¶ Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Benjamin 62, Roby 50

¶ Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0

¶ Lingleville 48, Moran 0

OTHER=

¶ FW Southwest def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit

¶ McDade 49, Harmony Science Academy - El Paso 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

¶ Milford vs. Jonesboro, ccd.

¶ Rule vs. Woodson, ccd.

¶ Saint Jo vs. Forestburg, ccd.

¶ Simms Bowie vs. Timpson, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

