Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aquinas 29, Oakland-Craig 28
Arcadia-Loup City 75, Ravenna 28
Leyton 56, Morrill 14
Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 10
Medicine Valley 44, Overton 14
Neligh-Oakdale 58, Summerland 34
Omaha Burke 32, Omaha Central 6
Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Millard West 21
Pawnee City 77, Meridian 29
Pleasanton 38, Sandhills Valley 32
Sterling 57, Deshler 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
