Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Baker 43, Northview 42, OT
Boca Raton Community 42, Olympic Heights 7
Creekside 35, Chiles 21
Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 26, Duval Charter 23
Gibbs 40, Seminole 14
Hagerty 44, Tohopekaliga 0
Holmes County 27, Jay 12
Immaculata-La Salle 35, St. Brendan 0
Jones 50, Oak Ridge 0
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Lakeside Christian 60, Academy at the Lakes 0
Palm Glades Prep 29, Somerset South Homestead 0
Palm Harbor University 27, Countryside 10
St. Petersburg 35, Dunedin 28
Wildwood 49, Port Orange Atlantic 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments