MATCHDAY: Leader Bayern Munich takes on promoted Fürth

Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, left, celebrates with Omar Richards after scoring his side's seventh goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, left, celebrates with Omar Richards after scoring his side's seventh goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

Bayern Munich visits promoted Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga looking for another big win. Bayern beat the other promoted team in the league, Bochum, 7-0 last week with two goals by midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Bayern is top of the league — level on points with Wolfsburg — and has 20 goals from five Bundesliga games. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could have next week's Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv in mind when selecting his team.

