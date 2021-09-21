Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Auburn def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-14, 25-12
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-4, 25-11
Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17
Millard South def. Omaha Marian
Raymond Central def. Milford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-7, 25-17, 25-12
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16
Wayne def. Norfolk Catholic, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16
Atwood-Rawlins County Triangular=
Hitchcock County def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-22, 25-10
Hitchcock County def. Wallace County, Kan., 25-23, 25-8
Bertrand Triangular=
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22
Bishop Neumann Triangular=
Bishop Neumann def. Archbishop Bergan
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-21
Boyd County Triangular=
North Central def. Boyd County, 25-20, 26-24
Bridgeport Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 27-25, 25-8
Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-11, 25-10
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-9, 17-25, 25-19
CWC Triangular=
Fullerton def. CWC, 25-15, 25-14
Stuart def. Fullerton, 31-29, 25-23
Garden County Triangular=
Bayard def. Leyton, 25-15, 25-15
Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18
Hastings Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-7, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-14
Logan View Triangular=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-17
Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=
Diller-Odell def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23
Malcolm Triangular=
Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-3, 25-5
Syracuse def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-23
Palmer Triangular=
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-3, 25-11
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-9
Paxton Invitational=
Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-13
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-11
Sandy Creek Triangular=
Ord def. Central City, 25-12, 25-21
Ord def. Sandy Creek, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14
Sandy Creek def. Central City, 25-14, 25-13
Shelby/Rising City Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-4
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 29-31, 25-15, 25-17
Shelton Triangular=
Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-6
Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-13
Wakefield Triangular=
Randolph def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-6
Wakefield def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-11
Weeping Water Triangular=
Falls City def. Freeman, 25-20, 25-16
Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-15
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
