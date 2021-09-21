Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Padres

San Francisco Giants (97-53, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-73, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (14-6, 2.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 208 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (11-9, 3.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 184 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Giants +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Padres Tuesday.

The Padres are 44-31 on their home turf. San Diego is slugging .398 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .620 slugging percentage, including 67 extra-base hits and 39 home runs.

The Giants have gone 48-27 away from home. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .323, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .376.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-4. Nabil Crismatt earned his third victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Kevin Gausman registered his sixth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 67 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 131 hits and has 81 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .239 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Giants: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jake Arrieta: (groin), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring).