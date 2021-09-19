Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brawley, Calif. 49, Gila Ridge 13
Chandler Prep 64, San Carlos 0
Scottsdale Christian 48, San Tan Charter 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
