Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brawley, Calif. 49, Gila Ridge 13

Chandler Prep 64, San Carlos 0

Scottsdale Christian 48, San Tan Charter 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service