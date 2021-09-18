Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Cambridge-Isanti def. Ellsworth, 25-13, 25-10

Chatfield def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. North Lakes Academy, 25-14, 25-14

New London-Spicer def. Minnewaska

Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Winona Cotter, 15-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23

St. Cloud Tech def. St. Agnes, 25-8, 25-17

Crosby-Ironton Tournament=

Ada-Borup def. Moose Lake/Willow River

Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11

Barnum def. Aitkin, 25-21, 25-8

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-14, 25-13

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Little Falls, 25-17, 25-13

Little Falls def. East Central, 25-23, 25-11

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Upsala, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10

Pine River-Backus def. Silver Bay

Verndale def. Deer River, 25-9, 25-18

3rd Place=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Hermantown, 25-18, 25-12

Farmington Invitational=

Osseo def. Mahtomedi

Heritage Christian Academy Invitational=

Fridley def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-18, 25-15

Hutchinson def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-8, 25-8

Hudson Invitational=

Somerset, Wis. def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-15, 27-25

Jackson County Central Invitational=

New Ulm def. Red Rock Central

Red Rock Central def. Triton, 25-16, 25-14

Maple River Invitational=

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 25-16, 25-15

Sibley East def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-20, 25-22

Championship=

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Sibley East, 26-24, 19-25, 15-11

Semifinal=

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Maple River, 25-12, 25-21

Minnetonka Tournament=

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Cretin-Derham Hall

Chanhassen def. Benilde-St. Margaret's

Minnewaska Invitational=

Ashby def. Minnewaska, 19-25, 26-24

Dassel-Cokato def. Lac qui Parle Valley

Kittson County Central def. Dassel-Cokato

Kittson County Central def. Ortonville

Lac qui Parle Valley def. Kittson County Central

Lac qui Parle Valley def. Ortonville

Lakeview def. Ashby

Lakeview def. Minnewaska

New London-Spicer def. Lakeview, 25-11, 26-24

Two Rivers Invitational=

Holy Family Catholic def. St. Agnes, 25-16, 25-16

Holy Family Catholic def. St. Paul Academy

Holy Family Catholic def. St. Paul Harding, 25-17, 25-8

St. Agnes def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-18

St. Cloud Tech def. Tartan, 25-23, 25-15

St. Paul Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-15, 0-0

Tartan def. St. Agnes, 25-19, 25-19

Tartan def. St. Paul Academy

Two Rivers def. St. Agnes, 26-24, 26-12

Two Rivers def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-18, 25-19

Two Rivers def. St. Paul Academy

Two Rivers def. St. Paul Harding

Two Rivers def. Tartan

Wabasso Tournament=

Gold Division=

BOLD def. Wabasso, 25-21, 25-22

MACCRAY def. BOLD, 25-22, 25-16

MACCRAY def. Pipestone, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7

Pool A=

MACCRAY def. Redwood Valley, 25-18, 25-13

MACCRAY def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-13, 25-20

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Redwood Valley, 25-19, 25-13

Wabasso def. MACCRAY, 19-25, 25-23

Wabasso def. Redwood Valley, 25-19, 25-19

Wabasso def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-10, 12-25

Pool B=

BOLD def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-18, 25-18

BOLD def. Pipestone, 25-21, 25-20

BOLD def. St. Clair, 25-14, 25-17

Central Minnesota Christian def. St. Clair, 25-22, 25-10

Pipestone def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-14, 26-24

Pipestone def. St. Clair, 25-18, 25-13

Silver Division=

Central Minnesota Christian def. Redwood Valley, 25-16, 25-21

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. St. Clair, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

